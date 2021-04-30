Hunter

Women’s Original Double Strap Slides

C$65.00

At Hunter

Size/Fit Summary: True to size, Regular fit with adjustability. The Original Double Strap slides combine the softness or a beach towel with the comfort of a lightweight footbed. These slides are crafted with a neoprene upper that is lined with terry towelling to absorb moisture and eliminate irritation with every step. Easy to clean and quick to dry, this women's light pink summer slide is breathable and flexible with two adjustable velcro straps for a customisable fit. Soft neoprene upper Towelling lining for comfort Soft and lightweight footbed for comfort Moulded EVA and rubber outsole with light contouring Two adjustable velcro strap Easy to clean and quick to dry Product code: WFD1032NEO-FXG