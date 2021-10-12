Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
The North Face
Women’s Nuptse Short Jacket
$250.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The North Face
Women’s Nuptse Short Jacket
Need a few alternatives?
Old Navy
Water-resistant Hooded Cropped Utility Jacket For Women
BUY
$38.49
$54.99
Old Navy
Columbia
Side Hill Windbreaker
BUY
$34.99
$49.99
Backcountry
Barbour
Dryden Jacket
BUY
$180.00
$300.00
Backcountry
Rainkiss
Rain Poncho
BUY
£65.00
Rainkiss
More from The North Face
The North Face
Women’s Cragmont Fleece Jacket
BUY
$149.00
The North Face
The North Face
Women’s Snow Down Parka
BUY
$350.00
The North Face
The North Face
Women’s Nuptse Belted Long Parka
BUY
$400.01
The North Face
The North Face
Women’s Nuptse Belted Mid Jacket
BUY
$350.00
The North Face
More from Outerwear
NOIZE
Monik Mid-length Shacket
BUY
C$185.00
NOIZE
Athleta
Tugga Sherpa Jacket
BUY
$128.00
Athleta
Alo Yoga
Cargo Sherpa Jacket
BUY
$218.00
Alo Yoga
Lululemon
Long Textured Fleece Jacket
BUY
$168.00
Lululemon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted