Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
The North Face
Women’s Nuptse Crop Jacket
$230.00
$161.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The North Face
Durable, boxy crop jacket for lofty warmth inspired by the iconic design lines of our 1996 Nuptse Jacket.
Need a few alternatives?
Levi's
Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$128.00
from
Levi's
BUY
Veronica Beard
Palmer Long Sleeveless Vest
$750.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Mango
Lapels Wool Coat
$229.99
from
Mango
BUY
Topshop
Slouchy Boucle Wool Blend Coat
$160.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from The North Face
The North Face
1996 Retro Nuptse Vest
$179.00
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
Nuptse Relax-fit Crop Puffer Jacket
$230.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
The North Face
Women’s Warm Wool Blend Boot Tights
$75.00
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
Hyalite 550 Fill Power Down Jacket
$199.00
$139.30
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Outerwear
Levi's
Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$128.00
from
Levi's
BUY
Veronica Beard
Palmer Long Sleeveless Vest
$750.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Mango
Lapels Wool Coat
$229.99
from
Mango
BUY
Topshop
Slouchy Boucle Wool Blend Coat
$160.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted