Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Nike
Women’s Nike Air Max 97 Bone/pink Trainers
£59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At eBay
Women's Nike Air Max 97 Bone/Pink Trainers. Inspired by a high-speed bullet train, Men's Nike Air Max 97 OG Shoe brings back an icon with plush, lightweight upgrades.
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Sidewalk Low-top Sneakers In Leather And Calf Hair: Wave Edition
BUY
$58.80
$98.00
Madewell
Nike
Air Max 95 Premium Sail/light Bone Trainers
BUY
£39.99
£43.99
eBay
Nike
Classic Cortez Leather Black & White Trainers
BUY
£29.50
eBay
Nike
Women's Nike Air Max 97 Bone/pink Trainers
BUY
£59.99
eBay
More from Nike
Nike
Classic Cortez Leather Black & White Trainers
BUY
£29.50
eBay
Nike
Women's Nike Air Max 97 Bone/pink Trainers
BUY
£59.99
eBay
Nike
Nike Sportswear Swoosh
BUY
$110.00
Nike
Nike
Sportswear Essential Long Sleek Top
BUY
$55.00
Stylerunner
More from Sneakers
Madewell
Sidewalk Low-top Sneakers In Leather And Calf Hair: Wave Edition
BUY
$58.80
$98.00
Madewell
The North Face
Storm Gtx Gore-tex Women's All Terrain Walking Shoes
BUY
£69.99
£76.99
eBay
Nike
Air Max 95 Premium Sail/light Bone Trainers
BUY
£39.99
£43.99
eBay
Nike
Classic Cortez Leather Black & White Trainers
BUY
£29.50
eBay
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted