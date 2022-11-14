Kika Vargas x Target Gold

Mum Floral Quilted Jacket

At a glance Recycled Cotton Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'9" Model wears size L and is 5'10" Model wears size 1X and is 5'9" Floral quilted jacket Made from a quilt-like cotton and recycled cotton fabric blend Designed in a gold mum floral print Below-waist length with front buttons Features side pocket and scallop edge detailing Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Cotton Material Lining: 100% Cotton Length: Below Waist Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Button Fit: Classic Fit Cuff Type: No Cuff Garment Details: Side Pocket Fill: 100% Polyester Number of Pockets: 2 Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86172402 UPC: 196761008604 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-5937 Origin: Imported Description The Mum Floral Quilted Jacket from Kika Vargas x Target takes any outfit to the next level. Made from a quilt-like filled cotton and recycled cotton blend fabric, this jacket is designed in a gold mum floral print with a below-waist length and front buttons. A side pocket and scallop edge details finish off the stylish look. A designer with an artist’s soul, Bogotá-born designer Kika Vargas uses fashion to express her poetic vision. In this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection for Target, she strikes a dreamy balance between form and flow by mixing patterns with eccentric proportions to convey a modern romanticism that makes getting dressed feel more beautiful. Recycled Cotton We designed this product using at least 20% recycled cotton (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.