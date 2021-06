Steve Madden

Women’s Multi Colored Seashell Charm Necklace

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

These multi colored seashell design yellow gold-tone charm chain necklace are boho chic and trendy. Features lobster claw clasp for secure comfort. Set in gold-tone mixed metal Approx. length 16" Lobster Claw Clasp Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 9217565