Inspired by athletes and made for you, this hybrid packs all the technology needed for moving quickly in the mountains into one fast, protective shoe. FEATURES • Engineered mesh and TPU upper • Lace-to-toe lacing for secure fit • Floating Hypercage™ for lightweight support • M Select™ FRESH antimicrobial agents reduces shoe odor • Breathable mesh lining • Merrell Air Cushion in the heel absorbs shock and adds stability • Merrell Kinetic Fit™ BASE removable contoured insole for flexible support • Compression molded EVA midsole for stability and comfort • FLEXconnect™ dual-directional flex-grooves in EVA midsole for agility and stability • TrailProtect™ rock plate protects feet from underfoot debris • Vibram® Megagrip® • 4 mm lug depth • Weight: 1lb 5oz / 584g