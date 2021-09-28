MeUndies

Women’s Modal Robe

$88.00

Look, It Has Pockets! Pockets rule! Pockets make clothing so much better to wear—that’s just science. This Robe is the perfect addition to a lazy lounge day or cold morning where you don’t want to get out of bed but kind of have to. It’s made with our signature Micro Modal fabric, with an inner string front closure, a self-tie belt, and cozy long sleeves. It hits right above the knee to give you that fashionable, flattering, I’m-so-cozy look. Our softer-than-soft MicroModal literally grows from trees. Sustainably-sourced beechwood fibers are spun into a yarn to create a natural fabric that is not only super-soft, but breathable, static-resistant, and impossibly cozy.