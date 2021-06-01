Merrell

Women’s Moab 2 Waterproof Wide Width

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Merrell

Experience out-of-the-box comfort in waterproof hiking shoes. With durable leathers, a supportive footbed, and Vibram® traction, the Moab has been worn on the feet of nearly 20 million people since its inception. FEATURES • M Select™ DRY seals out water and lets moisture escape so you stay dry when you're on the move • Performance suede leather and mesh upper • Bellows, closed-cell foam tongue keeps moisture and debris out • Protective rubber toe cap • Breathable mesh lining • Merrell M Select™ FIT.ECO+ blended EVA contoured footbed with added zonal arch and heel support • Molded nylon arch shank • Merrell air cushion in the heel absorbs shock and adds stability • EVA midsole for stability and comfort • Vibram® TC5+ sole • 5mm lug depth • Weight: 1lb 12oz / 800G