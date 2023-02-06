Michael Kors x Ellesse

Women’s Mk X Ellesse Vail Ski Vest White

$336.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ellesse

This nylon Vail vest is defined by crisp, bold color-blocking that will ensure you’re spotted even in whiteout conditions, on the trail or running errands. It features a funnel neckline to protect you from brisk winds, and zipped pockets that can hold a resort pass, credit cards or phone. We love how the relaxed fit allows for easy layering over knits, a jumpsuit and more.