Core 10

Women’s Midweight Onstride High Waist Workout Leggings 25″

$24.83 $12.40

Buy Now Review It

78% polyamide, 22% Elastane Imported Pull On closure Machine Wash This everyday midweight legging was built for all your workout needs all year long! Pair this staple with your favorite sports bra for cycling, barre, or training class and style it with your favorite pullover sweatshirt when you hit the street Onstride fabric is a soft, moisture-wicking, medium-weight fabric that hugs your body with 4-way stretch and is perfect for all-seasons Form-fitted to sit close to body, high-rise waist sits above belly button, 25" inseam sits above ankle An Amazon brand - This everyday midweight legging was built for all your workout needs all year long! Pair this staple with your favorite Sports Bra for cycling, barre, or training class and style it with your favorite pullover sweatshirt when you hit the street. Empowering women to reach their full potential is at the heart of what we do. Because when you’re wearing Core 10, you’re ready to experience more. Be more. Live more.