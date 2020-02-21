All in Motion

Women’s Marble Print Contour Power Waist High-rise 7/8 Leggings 24″

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Why we're ALL IN:These contoured high-rise leggings provide you with the hands-free convenience you need to focus on your fitness, thanks to a hidden pocket within the waistband. Stretchy fabric with moisture-wicking properties helps keep up with your every move while lending a fresh feel, and flat seams create a smooth silhouette for complete comfort. For outdoor exercise, UPF 50+ rated material offers protection from harmful sun rays, while a power mesh panel aids in control.When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All In Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.