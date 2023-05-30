Anteef

Long Sleeve Safari Clothes Upf 50+ Hiking Shirt

100% Polyester Button closure Machine Wash 【Sun Protection Shirts】Women sun protection safari shirts using UPF 50+ UV fabric to help prevent sunburn and skin damage during long hours in the sun, womens sun collar flip shirts can reduces your exposure to harmful UVA/UVB radiation as gardening shirts / field stream shirts / sunscreen tops/ outdoor hiking safari shirts. 【Safari Clothes for Women】 Women long sleeve shirts feature buttons at arms to roll up long to short sleeves for hotter days out on the water. Loose fit style, the shirt is suitable for any body shape people, make you look more beautiful, stylish. 【Hiking Shirts Women】 With a modern classic fit, women long sleeve button blouse is ultra light soft and dry fit comfortable enough for maximum activity. Outdoor lightweight cooling shirts feature Omni-Wick technology that pulls moisture away to keep you cool and dry. One chest zipper pocket for your cash or card. 【Quick Dry Shirts Women】 Women's cooling travel shirt is made of 100% quick dry polyester fabric for ultimate breathability, keep the breeze flowing in and the heat flowing out to help all-day cooling in the sun. 【Fishing Shirts for Women】 Women’s outdoor sunscreen clothing ideal for hiking, trekking, climbing, traveling, camping, mountaineering, fishing, suitable for Spring/Summer/Autumn, fit for most women, girls or teens.