Sam Edelman

Women’s Linnie Mule

$120.00

100% Leather Imported Synthetic sole Shaft measures approximately not_applicable from arch Slip-on providing easy wearability Bit detailing offering a fashionable update to classic loafer slide Loafer slide available in an array of colors. Sam Edelman shoes epitomize chic comfort. With exceptional materials and fine styling, each pair of Sam Edelman shoes is an affordable luxury that cleverly combines a youthful outlook with a worldly sensibility. Sophistication with down-to-earth appeal mean that these shoes are made to be lived in. Whether it's a classic revisited for a modern interpretation or a cutting edge design, Sam Edelman shoes always keep an emphasis on comfort.