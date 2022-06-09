Tabitha Brown for Target

Linear Floral Print Halter Neck Bikini Top

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 80% Recycled Nylon, 20% Elastane Material Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester Garment Style: Behind the Neck Tie, Back Hook and Loop Fastener Sheerness: Opaque Garment back type: Keyhole UPF rating: No UPF Rating Swimwear Style: Halter Bra cup construction details: Sewn in Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: June 11, 2022 TCIN: 84729913 UPC: 195995740779 Item Number (DPCI): 251-02-2948 Origin: Imported Description Add retro style to your beach outing with the Linear Floral Print Halter Neck Bikini Top from Tabitha Brown for Target. This bikini top features a fun halter-top silhouette, and the sewn-in cups, soft and stretchy fabric and full lining provide comfort. Plus, the back hook-and-loop closure offers a secure fit. Topping it off is the cool linear floral print in green and white hues. Tabitha Brown brightens days like no one else. Now the actress, vegan, and social media phenomenon is partnering with Target to bring the world more vibrance, candor, and joy. Bursting with radiant hues and retro details, her limited-time collection of swimwear, apparel, and accessories is designed to carry all beautiful bodies through summer. Sewn-in Cups Provides extra coverage and comfort If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.