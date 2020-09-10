Women’s Light-support Sports Bra

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

SOFT SUPPORT, CUT TO COOL. - The Nike Indy Sports Bra feels soft and gently supportive during low-impact workouts. The V-neckline and mesh on the back let your skin breathe to help keep you cool when things heat up. Benefits - Dri-FIT technology helps keep you dry and comfortable.. Mesh back panel lets air flow to help keep you cool.. Soft, low-profile elastic straps provide an adjustable fit.. Product Details - Tight fit for a body-hugging feel. Removable pads. Fabric: Body/lining: 88% recycled polyester/12% spandex. Center back mesh/bottom hem: 81% nylon/19% spandex. Elastic: 84-85% nylon/15-16% spandex. Interlining: 80% polyester/20% spandex. Pad top fabric/pad back fabric: 100% polyester. Pad: 100% polyurethane.. Machine wash. Imported. Note: Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.Shown: Washed Coral/Black/Black. Style: 878614-664. . MADE WITH SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS - This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fabric. The material comes from plastic bottles that Nike has diverted from landfills since 2010—bringing Nike's total to more than 7 billion.