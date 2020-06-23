Core 10

Women’s Light Support Seamless Mesh Yoga Bralette Sports Bra

$24.00 $15.60

95% Nylon, 5% Elastane Imported Machine Wash Built for the yoga studio and beyond, this versatile lightweight seamless sports bra features high neck coverage, warp knit mesh paneling insets, and minimal seams Lightweight and silky smooth fabric is moisture-wicking and provides four way stretch Seamless construction means minimal seams Ideal for A-C cups, this light impact sports bra is form-fitted to sit comfortably close to body and minimize bounce. Check out more activewear from Core 10 by visiting amazon.com/core10 An Amazon brand - Built for the yoga studio and beyond, this versatile lightweight seamless sports bra features high neck coverage, warp knit mesh paneling insets, and minimal seams Empowering women to reach their full potential is at the heart of what we do. Because when you’re wearing Core 10, you’re ready to experience more. Be more. Live more.