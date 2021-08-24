SOREL

Women’s Lennox™ Chelsea Bootie

$170.00 $102.00

Buy Now Review It

At SOREL

COMMAND ATTENTION Stand strong and stand out with these moto-inspired Chelsea boots. They feature the slip-on style you love, with a waterproof leather upper, seam-sealed construction, and an EVA footbed that cushions every step. Plus, with a grippy rubber sole and thicker heel, they're perfect for stomping around on wet days. UPPER: A classic Chelsea silhouette with an edge. Available in waterproof full grain leather (1915361, 1930981) or waterproof suede (1977421, 1977431) or debossed leather (1952551). Gore on lateral and medial side. Synthetic and canvas lining. Leather heel pull tab. Seam-sealed waterproof construction. FOOTBED: Molded PU-like EVA footbed, synthetic topcover. MIDSOLE: EVA midsole with rubber welt (1915361, 1930981, 1977421, 1952551) or studded welt (1977431). OUTSOLE: Molded rubber outsole with high traction rubber. EVA wrapped heel (1915361, 1930981, 1977421, 1952551) or leather wrapped heel (1977431). HEEL HEIGHT: 1 1/2 in. PLATFORM HEIGHT: 3/4 in. SHAFT HEIGHT: 5 in. SHAFT CIRCUMFERENCE: 9 3/4 in. Measurements based on size 7. Uses: Light Rain