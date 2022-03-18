Balenciaga

Women’s Le Cagole Xs Shoulder Bag In Pink

£1450.00

• Dimensions : L10,2 x H6,3 x W2,7 inch • Arena lambskin • Shoulder bag • Adjustable shoulder strap (18,1 inch) • Leather braided shoulder pad • Zipped closure with knotted leather puller • Aged silver hardware • 1 removable zipped pouch • 1 removable heart mirror • Cotton canvas lining • Made in Italy • Wipe with a soft cloth Details: In this line, 100% of the leather is tanned using metal-free methods. A metal-free tanning method is more respectful of the environment as it results in less water, air, and soil pollutants. Our target is that 100% of the leather used at Balenciaga will be metal-free in 2025. Our approach: We are committed to the sustainable and ethical management of our operations. The goal of reducing our environmental impact influences our decisions. At all levels and in all locales—whether at offices and stores or along the supply chain—we respect high standards for social and ecological responsibility. Balenciaga is also fur- and exotic leather-free. Read more ...