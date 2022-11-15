Lacoste

Women’s Lacoste X Goop G80 Leather Sneakers

$200.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lacoste

The G80 court sneaker takes an original 80s court silhouette, redefined with a modern look and feel. It is twisted this season for a very special collaboration with Goop. Luxurious nappa leather uppers are twinned with a fine mesh tongue, plus suede embellishment. A well-considered choice of branded detailing also echoes the archive with heritage-inspired moulded crocodile.