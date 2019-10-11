Kickers

Women’s Kick Hi Ankle Boots

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

Kickers is an ideal, global fashion brand that makes footwear for confident, style-savvy people. Kickers are proud of reputation for creating high-quality leather boots and shoes with an unmatched comfort and attention to detail and for unmistakably Kickers approach to life and style: Relaxed, relevant and accessible to all. When it comes to school shoes and boots, Kickers prides on creating footwear that promotes healthy, happy feet. Kickers are proud of every school shoe produced. Designed to promote healthy feet to keep your kids playing for longer, Kickers school shoes and school boots are ready to take on whatever your kids can throw at them in the playground and beyond.