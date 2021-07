Cavalier

Women’s Jersey High Neck Bralette

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cavalier

High Neck bralette made from MicroModal High neckline and racerback style Light-Medium support with no underwires Double layer of MicroModal for a padded, supportive feel Made with sustainable fabric (92% MicroModal / 8% Elastane) Smoother than silk, 5x softer than organic cotton No tag construction for unrestricted comfort