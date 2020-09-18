Casual Nights Store

55% Cotton/45% Polyester Snap closure Our snap front Dusters and house dresses with hand pockets for ladies are very popular, and are easy to wear, are so very comfortable, non-restrictive, is made of 55% Cotton, 45% Polyester woven knit fabric, non- irritating and feels soft against the skin, snaps front closure housedress is offered in a variety of classic feminine floral and stripes print pattern designs and color combinations to complement every woman’s taste. Thin breathable lightweight Muumuu robe dress coat hits above the knee length measures approx. 40 inches from shoulder to hem, the Pull over sleep gown duster features: Short sleeves with front snap closure dress, the Easy snap closure eliminates difficulty when getting dressed, flattering V-Neck with two roomy front patch hand pockets. This lounge wear mumu house duster from Casual Nights has a relaxed comfortable fit and comes in regular and plus size. Versatile/Multi use sleeping gown, throw over your clothes as house robe while cleaning, washing and cooking, wear around the house as a relaxed home day waltz dress gown, as a night gown pjs to sleep in the spring or hot summer nights as a pajama nightshirt. Beautiful modest traditional printed cotton blend cap sleeve sleep shirt duster with front snaps from Casual Night’s Loungewear and nightwear Apparel Collection, makes a great Mother’s Day, holiday gift for young and old women alike, especially your elderly mom clothes collection, she will love how easy it is to slip on to wear and getting dressed. A perfect choice for lounging around as a house dress, nursing home gown, duster dress for rehab or hospital gown for after surgery recovery. Use Our SIZE CHART in the description to determine your size. EASY CARE Instructions: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low Remove Promptly cool iron if needed, our woven fabric blend is designed to give you that soft touch but with minimal shrinking to provide a perfect fit even after multiple washings.