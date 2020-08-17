Baleaf

Women’s High Waist Biker Compression Exercise Shorts (regular/plus Size)

55% Cotton/39% Polyester/6% Spandex Moisture-wicking, breathable and stretchy fabric provides complete coverage High-rise, wide waistband for no muffin top and maximum coverage while bending and stretching Our women compression biker shorts feature big side pockets, which are available for 4",4.7",5",5.5" Mobile Phone Gusseted crotch for greater freedom of movement. Can be weared then under dresses or skirts as well to prevent chub-rub and have bonus secret pockets Chafe-free and ergonomic seams for a natural range of motion. Perfect for yoga, biking, volleyball, exercise, fitness, weightlifting, running, any type of workout, or everyday casual use