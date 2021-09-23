Universal Thread

Women's High-rise Vintage Straight Jeans – Universal Thread™

Fit & style Model wears size 2 and is 5'9.5" Models are wearing size 2 and 16W in video Universal Thread high-rise vintage jeans with a straight-leg cut Organic cotton with stretch lends breathable wear and stretchy comfort Classic 5-pocket styling for functional flair Made with more back-rise coverage for confident wear Available in extended sizes — Women's and Women's Plus Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 98% Organic Cotton, 2% Elastane Garment Length: Full Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Inseam Length: 31 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Straight with a Relaxed Fit Garment Details: Medium Wash Pockets: Front Coin Pocket, Front Cargo Pocket, Back Patch Pocket Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 81995203 UPC: 191904488213 Item Number (DPCI): 014-04-8003 Origin: Imported Description Add some timeless style to your denim closet with the High-Rise Vintage Straight Jeans from Universal Thread™. Made from a heavier fabric weight, these high-rise jeans provide a broken-in feel with plenty of stretch for comfortable wear. They're relaxed at the hip and thigh with a straight-leg and full-length silhouette for additional comfort. These jeans sport a redesigned waistband with more back-rise coverage for confident wear. From graphic tees and tank tops to tailored shirts and blouses, these versatile jeans give you endless options to suit your mood, style and occasion. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.