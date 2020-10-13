Universal Thread

Women’s High-rise Vintage Straight Fit Cropped Jeans – Universal Thread™

$29.99 $23.99

Elevate your denim collection with the High-Rise Vintage Straight Fit Cropped Jeans from Universal Thread™. These high-waisted jeans are a breeze to pair with a range of tops, from graphic tees and printed blouses to slouchy sweatshirts and oversized hoodies, making them a versatile pick in your everyday wardrobe. Relaxed at the hip and thigh with a straight-fit cut for easygoing style, you'll keep comfortable with a heavier weight fabric that lends a broken-in feel, complete with vintage stretch for flexible wear. Cut in a high-rise silhouette, the redesigned waistband lends even more back-rise coverage for confident wear, and a cropped cut further enhances the easygoing feel.