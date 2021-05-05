Universal Thread

Women’s High-rise Tie-waist Denim Mini Skirt

$24.99

Specifications Size: 00 Sizing: Womens Material: 99% Cotton, 1% Cotton Garment Length: Mini Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Rise: High Rise Fit: Regular Fit Total Garment Length: 19.5 Inches Features: Acid Wash Pockets: Front Cargo Pocket, Back Patch Pocket Pattern: Solid Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 81299147 UPC: 829576891528 Item Number (DPCI): 014-19-4495 Origin: Imported Description The Tie-Waist Denim Skirt from Universal Thread™ is sure to be the bee's knees in your collection of stylish staples. Made of cotton fabric with a hint of stretch, this women's denim skirt is an absolute must-have in your wardrobe that can be paired to perfection with all your fave blouses, tees and shirts. The stretchy mini skirt boasts a belt loop waistband with a front button and zip fly closure, and comes with a matching denim sash to give you a flattering cinched look. The front cargo pockets and back patch pockets put a utilitarian spin on this high-rise skirt that's accented with classic topstitching throughout for added flair.