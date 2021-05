Levi's

Women’s High Rise Shorts

$44.50 $29.99

92% Cotton, 6% Elastomultiester, 2% Elastane Imported Zipper closure Machine Wash High Rise: Sits above waist Slim through hip Inseam: 6" Unrolled, 3" Cuffed and/or Raw Hem Front Rise: 11"; Back Rise: 15 3/8"; Leg Opening: 24 1/8" A sleek fit with a waist-defining high rise. Levi's Sculpt with Hypersoft is super-soft for enhanced comfort with supportive stretch. Cut-off hem.