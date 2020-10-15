Flex Uv Golf Joggers

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

SOFT, STRETCHY AND SPORTY. - Sporty and stretchy, the Nike Flex UV Joggers are your new go-to for a day on the course or an evening out with friends. Classic details, like cuffed hems and a drawcord waistband, create a look you can wear with a polo or a casual tank. Made to Move - Nike Flex fabric stretches with your body, helping you get the most out of your performance—without getting in your way. The soft fabric is quiet for fewer distractions on the course. Versatile Styling - Ankle cuffs create a jogger look that tapers from knee to ankle. The stretchy waistband has a flat drawcord so you can adjust your fit on the fly. Ample Storage - Multiple pockets give you plenty of room to stash your tees and scorecard. The pockets are lined with mesh to reduce bulk. Product Details - Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel. Body: 88% polyester/12% spandex. Pocket bags: 100% recycled polyester.. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Medium Olive/Medium Olive. Style: CK5811-222. . Please Note: - This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good quality sunscreen is recommended.