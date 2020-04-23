United States
ExOfficio
Women’s Give-n-go 2.0 Bikini Brief
$18.00
At ExOfficio
Description From trekking across Thailand to traversing the toughest stretches of Baja, we've spent over 20 years perfecting the art of adventure—and underwear. That's where the Women's Give-N-Go® 2.0 Bikini Brief comes in. Now up to 4 times more breathable, 50% more moisture-wicking, and 25% more quick-drying compared to our original Give-N-Go® collections, our latest iteration of the perfect pair is designed to keep you moving more comfortably than ever. Explore more with durable fabric for long-lasting use, 4-way stretch for total range of motion, and chafe-reducing flatlock seams. The wide waistband retains its shape and improved anti-odor treatment keeps this underwear fresher, longer. Features Breathable mesh fabric supplies airflow to keep you cool; Durable synthetic fabric Improved anti-odor treatment stays fresher, longer Flatlock seams reduce chafing; Wide, comfortable waistband retains its shape Easy-care so you only need two for any trip Product Details Fit Stretch to fit Main materials 89% Nylon / 11% Elastane Weight 0lbs 1.23oz (34.9g) Style number 2241-6720