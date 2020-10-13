New Balance

Women’s Fresh Foam Crag Trail V2 Sneaker

$84.99 $74.99

50% Synthetic, 50% Mesh Imported Rubber sole Off-Road Ready: The Fresh Foam Crag v2 trail running shoe is designed to help you blaze new trails with a fresh mix of functional and fashionable features Cushioned Comfort: These outdoor running shoes deliver soft support underfoot with Fresh Foam midsole cushioning that is precision-engineered to deliver an ultra-cushioned, lightweight ride Versatile Traction: Fresh Foam Crag v2 trail running shoes are constructed with lugged AT Tread outsoles to provide versatile traction for both on- and off-road activities Strength Meets Style: Translucent mono mesh and webbing mix future style with iconic New Balance trail DNA for breathable and durable trail shoes with rugged, outdoor-inspired good looks Snug Support: Tackle the trails with confidence, thanks to the secure lace-up closure and snug bootie construction of these comfortable New Balance trail running shoes Tackle the trails in comfort and style with the Fresh Foam Crag v2 trail running shoe from New Balance. Designed to provide a smooth off-road running experience, these comfortable running shoes are an eye-catching combination of fashion and function. A synthetic and textile upper features translucent mono mesh and webbing for breathability, and it pops with bold New Balance branding to offer rugged trail-inspired style. The comfortable bootie construction and lace-up closures of these lightweight running shoes help ensure a snug and secure fit so you can keep your focus on blazing new trails. Underfoot, enjoy the speed and traction you get from lightweight Fresh Foam midsole technology that has been precision-engineered to deliver an ultra-cushioned, lightweight ride. To help stabilize your off-road experience, these outdoor running shoes are constructed with lugged AT Tread rubber outsoles that provide versatile traction on various terrains. With its comfortable 8 mm drop and rugged, sporty good looks, the Fresh Foam Crag v2 trail shoe is sure to become a favorite companion on all of your outdoor adventure