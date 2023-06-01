Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Columbia
Women’s Freezer Maxi Dress
£40.32
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Columbia
Women's Freezer Maxi Dress
BUY
£40.32
Amazon
Alemais
Wallis Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$625.00
The Iconic
Free People
Gracie Skirtall
BUY
£59.95
£118.00
Free People
Reiss
Alegra Scarf Print Midi Dress
BUY
£150.00
£248.00
Reiss
More from Columbia
Columbia
Freezer Maxi Dress
BUY
$64.97
Amazon
Columbia
Plateau Waterproof Hiking Shoe
BUY
$59.02
$79.95
Amazon
Columbia
Bora Bora™ Ii Booney
BUY
$30.00
Columbia
Columbia
Plus Size Heavenly™ Jacket
BUY
$149.95
Zappos
More from Dresses
Lulus
Effortless Romance Light Blue Satin Puff Sleeve Maxi
BUY
$88.00
Lulus
Lulus
Precious Passion White Floral Puff Sleeve Babydoll
BUY
$86.00
Lulus
Manuri
Starry Night Dress
BUY
£1122.00
Manuri
Kinona
In Play Upf 50+ Golf Dress
BUY
£152.61
Nordstom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted