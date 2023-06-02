Lee

Women’s Freeway Of Love Rainbow High Rise Super Flare Jean In Mid Rainbow

Details Features Wear your rainbow with the Lee® high rise super flare jeans. This colorful super flare jean is a reissue from the 1977 Lee collection, where it once was worn by everyone from the disco queens to a Charlie's Angel herself, this time with a matching vest to complete the ensemble. They come with a rainbow stitching from the waist down the leg, as well as a set of front pockets with plenty of room. Made from a recycled cotton blend, these jeans bring that worn-in feel that also feels kind to the environment. Length Measurement: 34" Inseam Measurement: 34" Leg: Flare Leg Opening: 25 1/2" Front Closure: Button-Fly