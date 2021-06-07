Mango

These flowy palazzo pants from Mango are great to wear to work or after hours owing to their comfort, and versatility in terms of styling. Wrap up in style with its high waist and side zip fastening features. Flowy fabric Imported Palazzo design Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11909160 Size & Fit Approximate inseam - 32.05" Materials & Care 100% Polyester Machine Washable