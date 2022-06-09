Tabitha Brown for Target

Floral Print Underwire Tie-front One Piece Swimsuit

$40.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 80% Recycled Nylon, 20% Elastane Material Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester Garment Style: Sleeveless, Back Hook and Loop Fastener Garment back type: Keyhole UPF rating: No UPF Rating Swimwear Style: Over the Shoulder Bra cup construction details: Removable Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: June 11, 2022 TCIN: 84730489 UPC: 195995741141 Item Number (DPCI): 251-02-3005 Origin: Imported Description Add this Floral Print Underwire Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit from Tabitha Brown for Target to your swimwear collection for classic style with added flair. The high-leg swimsuit is styled with an open back and tie front, and the stretchy lightweight fabric and underwire construction provide confident wear. It comes with removable straps for versatile wear. Best of all, the floral print in bold blue, orange and black hues lets you bring your unique look to the beach and beyond. Tabitha Brown brightens days like no one else. Now the actress, vegan, and social media phenomenon is partnering with Target to bring the world more vibrance, candor, and joy. Bursting with radiant hues and retro details, her limited-time collection of swimwear, apparel, and accessories is designed to carry all beautiful bodies through summer. Removable Cups Removable cups offer customized wear If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.