Tabitha Brown for Target

Floral Print Front Cutout One Piece Swimsuit

$40.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 80% Recycled Nylon, 20% Elastane Material Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester Garment Style: Sleeveless, Back Hook and Loop Fastener Garment back type: Keyhole UPF rating: No UPF Rating Swimwear Style: Over the Shoulder Bra cup construction details: Sewn in Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: June 11, 2022 TCIN: 84730474 UPC: 195995742124 Item Number (DPCI): 251-02-2990 Origin: Imported Description Add this Floral Print Front Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit from Tabitha Brown for Target to your swimwear collection for classic style with added cutout flair. The high-leg swimsuit is styled with a U back with hook-and-loop closure, and the stretchy lightweight fabric add comfort. Plus size features sewn-in cups, added front body shirring, and more shallow back scoop. The multicolored floral print on a pink background lets you bring your unique look to the beach and beyond. Tabitha Brown brightens days like no one else. Now the actress, vegan, and social media phenomenon is partnering with Target to bring the world more vibrance, candor, and joy. Bursting with radiant hues and retro details, her limited-time collection of swimwear, apparel, and accessories is designed to carry all beautiful bodies through summer. Sewn-in Cups Provides extra coverage and comfort If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.