Gina Bacconi

Women’s Feather Trim Dress Cocktail

£180.00

Buy Now Review It

Feel glamorous in this flattering dress by Gina Bacconi. This gorgeous velvet dress has 3/4 sleeves and a sophisticated feather trim to neckline that will make you look ultra feminine. Match with your favourite pair of heals for a head turning outfit. Knee-Length 90% Polyester 10% Elastane, Lining: 100% Polyester - Knitted Dry Clean Only Fastening: Pull On Gina Bacconi Women's Feather Trim Dress Regular