Amazon

Women’s Faux Shearing Moto Shearling Coat

$59.66

Buy Now Review It

Meterial:Faux suede fabric,keep you warm on the chilliest of days Faux-Shearling Jacket-extrmely soft and fluffy oversized motor parkas jacket, contrast color(faux fur and suede) makes this winter outerwear so stylish and cool Zipper Closure/Open Front Jacket-off-set zip closure at front. Zippered pockets at waist. Adjustable pin-buckle tabs at hem, you could zip up to keep you warm or leave it open front coat Occasion-this faux suede jacket goes well with basic T-shirt, blouse tops, jeans or leggings,even bodycon dress,pair with knee high boots or high heels for a glamorous look Dry cleaning is recommend, it also can be washed. Easy to clean and keep.