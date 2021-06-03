A New Day

Women’s Elbow Sleeve Eyelet Dress

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Midi Fit: Loose Fit Garment Style: Elbow Sleeve, Behind the Neck Button Neckline: Crew Total Garment Length: 48 Inches Pockets: Side Inner Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 81245095 UPC: 829576815425 Item Number (DPCI): 018-09-9556 Origin: Imported Description Update your closet with this cool, comfy Short-Sleeve Eyelet Dress from A New Day™. Cut from cotton fabric that drapes beautifully for a sleek silhouette, this dress features an allover eyelet design for a charming look. Puff-sleeves create a voluminous shape for an on-trend style, and the tiered hem adds movement to your look. Keep things easygoing by pairing it with sneakers, and then amp it up for a night out with a jacket and heels.