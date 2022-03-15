A New Day

Didi Embellished Slide Sandals

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Care and Cleaning: Clean With Mild Detergent Footwear Lining Material: Polyurethane Footwear Insole Material: Polyurethane Features: Instep Strap, Slip On, Open Toe Footwear Upper Material: 70% Plastic and 30% Polyurethane Footwear Outsole Material: 100% TPR (Thermoplastic Rubber) Heel: No Heel Shoe Width: Medium Footwear outsole details: Textured Outsole TCIN: 83823650 UPC: 195994902987 Item Number (DPCI): 096-07-7837 Origin: Imported Description Bring edgy shine to your footwear with the Didi Embellished Slide Sandals from A New Day™. These neutral slide sandals make a versatile pick in your footwear collection. Featuring an airy open-toe front, they're designed with two scalloped straps adorned with metallic stud details for an edgy look. The flat heel along with a classic slip-on style make them comfortable and easy to wear, while the textured outsole gives better grip while walking. Pair them with anything from jeans and a tee to a casual dress to complete your warm-weather style. A New Day™: Style that goes wherever you do. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.