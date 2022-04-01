Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Deep V-neck Textured One Piece Swimsuit – Green

$35.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 97% Nylon, 3% Spandex Material Lining: 100% Polyester Garment Style: Sleeveless, Back Drawstring, Back Tie Garment back type: Crisscross UPF rating: No UPF Rating Swimwear Style: Cheeky, High Leg Bra cup construction details: Removable Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: April 2, 2022 TCIN: 83815076 UPC: 195994892899 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-4736 Origin: Imported Description Update your swimwear collection with the fun tropical vibe of this Deep V-Neck Textured One Piece Swimsuit from Stoney Clover Lane x Target. It gets a chic, stylish look from a deep V-neckline, ruched sides and bow accents in a pretty green color. It's detailed with honeycomb stitching for a touch of textured flair. The v-neckline and cheeky design of the bottom flatters your curves for a style you'll love showing off to friends on your next beach trip. To help you find the perfect fit, regular sizes have a drawstring back tie, and plus sizes function with a back hook-and-loop fastener. Lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane sparks self-expression through its line of candy-colored, customizable accessories. Now Stoney Clover Lane x Target brings you a limited-time warm-weather collection with countless options to mix, match and personalize – wherever your adventures may take you. Removable Cups Removable cups offer customized wear