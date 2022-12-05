Cuddl Duds

Fleecewear With Stretch Full Zippered Vest

This women's Cuddl Duds Fleecewear with Stretch zippered vest is the ultimate warm layer, designed for cozy comfort on the coldest days. PRODUCT FEATURES High mockneck for added warmth Full zipper front Ear bud cord openings at pockets 2 mesh-lined pockets for breathability and reduced bulk Spandex for stretch and a flattering fit Tag free Extra-soft fleecewear construction FIT & SIZING Body-hugging fit Great opacity for layering with other pieces FABRIC & CARE Polyester, spandex Machine wash Imported