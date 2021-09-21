Universal Thread

Women’s Crewneck Sweater Vest – Universal Thread™

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size 1X and is 5'10" Universal Thread sweater-knit vest in a solid hue Soft fabric with a touch of spandex keeps you cozy with a flexible fit Accented with ribbed edges for classic touches Side vents lend laid-back vibes Available in extended sizes — Women's and Women's Plus Recycled Polyester Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 28% Recycled Polyester, 44% Polyester, 25% Acrylic, 3% Spandex Hem Style: High Low Hem Fit: Casual Fit Length: Below Waist Garment Style: Sleeveless, Pullover Neckline: Crew Cuff Type: No Cuff Pockets: No Pocket Garment back type: Plain Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 82139145 UPC: 195994037320 Item Number (DPCI): 013-03-4798 Origin: Imported Description The Crewneck Sweater Vest from Universal Thread™ warms up your casual style with a touch of fashionable flair. The pullover vest is adorned with a sweater-knit pattern and is made of soft fabric with a hint of spandex for comfy wear and a flexible fit. The sleeveless sweater is finished with a ribbed crewneck and hemline, along with side vents for easy, laid-back vibes. Wear it as is with any style of bottoms, or layer it over a top with statement sleeves for a pretty look. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.