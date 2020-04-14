Amazon Essentials

Women’s Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty

95% Cotton, 5% Elastane Imported Machine Wash Classic stretch bikini panties with a smooth and comfortable fit Printed label at back waistband for tag-free comfort Pack of six Everyday made better: we listen to customer feedback and fine-tune every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort An Amazon brand - Classic stretch bikini panties with a smooth and comfortable fit Amazon Essentials is focused on creating affordable, high-quality, and long-lasting everyday clothing you can rely on. Our line of women’s intimate apparel includes sleepwear, underwear multi-packs, and more, including plus-size options. Our consistent sizing takes the guesswork out of shopping, and each piece is put to the test to maintain the highest standards in quality and comfort.