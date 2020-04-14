No Nonsense

Women’s Cotton Capri Legging

$14.27

Buy Now Review It

57% Cotton, 38% Polyester, 5% Spandex Imported Machine Wash The perfect solution for that casual look, these soft cotton capri leggings keep you comfortable throughout the day thanks to innovative Smart Temp fabric that adjusts with your body temperature. A cotton and spandex non-binding waistband stretches for a great fit without digging, and no-show coverage keeps panty lines hidden so you can wear these capris with confidence. Note: This product is "no show coverage." This is NOT a black out! No nonsense, we are shaping what’s possible in the legwear category by creating stylish, high-quality leggings, tights, pantyhose and socks through new technologies and materials that combine both strength and comfort. We have a proven legacy as an advocate for working - woman, and all women today. We do this by encouraging women to remove the nonsense in their lives to make way for something greater.