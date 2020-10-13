Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

$70.00 $49.25

Buy Now Review It

100% Textile Imported Rubber sole Platform measures approximately 0-3 inches Boot opening measures approximately 6-12 inches around Stretchy, mesh running shoes with extra cushioning for all-day comfort Stretchable mesh upper for breathability Explore your surroundings. These adidas running-inspired shoes feature a foot-hugging knit upper and a female-friendly fit. Soft midsole cushioning adds comfort as you head out for coffee or discover a busy side street.