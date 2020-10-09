Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Adidas
Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
$70.00
$46.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
100% Textile Imported Rubber sole Platform measures approximately 0-3 inches Boot opening measures approximately 6-12 inches around Women's specific fit Cloudfoam memory sockliner and textile lining Easy, everyday runners Hugs the foot
Need a few alternatives?
Adidas
Adidas Women's W Tech Response Golf Shoe
$70.00
$56.49
from
Amazon
BUY
Dansko
Dansko Women's Paisley Sneaker
$94.65
$85.16
from
Amazon
BUY
PUMA
Prowl Alt Knit Mesh Wn Sneaker
$65.00
$40.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Adidas
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
$71.27
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Adidas
Adidas
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
$70.00
$46.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Adidas
Adidas Women's W Tech Response Golf Shoe
$70.00
$56.49
from
Amazon
BUY
Adidas
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
$71.27
from
Amazon
BUY
Adidas
3-stripes Leggings
$32.00
from
Adidas
BUY
More from Sneakers
Adidas
Adidas Women's W Tech Response Golf Shoe
$70.00
$56.49
from
Amazon
BUY
Dansko
Dansko Women's Paisley Sneaker
$94.65
$85.16
from
Amazon
BUY
PUMA
Prowl Alt Knit Mesh Wn Sneaker
$65.00
$40.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Adidas
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
$71.27
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted