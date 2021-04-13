Hoka One One

Clifton 7

$130.00

Item No. 1110509 The shoe that changed runners’ perceptions of what HOKA could be, the Clifton 7 joins the award-winning Clifton family. Building on the Clifton’s best-loved qualities, the “7” continues to deliver the perfect combination of soft and light. Crafted with the same midsole and ride characteristics, the Clifton 7 features a streamlined silhouette and updated upper made from engineered mesh. Outfitted with a plush collar that eases Achilles pressure, this daily runner is equipped with an intuitive pull tab at the heel for easy on-and-off. Find your sweet spot in the Clifton 7 ." Features Open-engineered sandwich mesh construction delivers the ultimate in breathable comfort Lightweight mesh gusset prevents tongue migration Reinforced eyestays provide increased durability New vertical pull tab for easy entry Early stage Meta-Rocker offers a smooth ride Full-compression EVA midsole provides signature HOKA cushioning Moderate heel bevel for a smooth transition Flat-waisted geometry provides inherent stability Full ground contact designed for smooth and stable ride Strategic high-abrasion rubber zones reduce weight RN 88276