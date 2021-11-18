Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Scotch & Soda
Women’s Classic Recycled Blend Tailored Blazer
£153.41
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Classic blazer Button fastening 44% Polyester, 30% Polyester, 24% Viscose, 2% Elastane Machine Wash Fastening: Buttoned Casual
Need a few alternatives?
Scotch & Soda
Women's Classic Recycled Blend Tailored B
BUY
£153.41
Amazon
The Drop
Women's Blake Long Blazer
BUY
£52.90
Amazon
Sisley
Brown Women's Jacket
BUY
£77.61
Amazon
s.Oliver
Patterned Women's Blazer
BUY
£86.68
Amazon
More from Scotch & Soda
Scotch & Soda
Shirt Im Regular Fit
BUY
€109.95
Scotch & Soda
Scotch & Soda
Utility-jacke Aus Baumwollmischung
BUY
€179.95
Scotch & Soda
promoted
Scotch & Soda
Regular-fit Shirt
BUY
$148.00
Scotch & Soda
promoted
Scotch & Soda
Anorak Sweater Dress
BUY
$148.00
Scotch & Soda
More from Outerwear
Espirit
Women's Wool Coat
BUY
£99.00
Amazon
Scotch & Soda
Women's Classic Recycled Blend Tailored B
BUY
£153.41
Amazon
The Drop
Women's Blake Long Blazer
BUY
£52.90
Amazon
Sisley
Grey Women's Jacket
BUY
£86.15
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted