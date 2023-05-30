Lands' End

High Neck Upf 50 Sun Protection Modest Tankini Swimsuit Top

$54.99 $21.99

Item #513786AL6 Mix tops and bottoms (sold separately) to suit your style. Combine sizes for a perfect fit LYCRA® Xtra Life™ spandex, lasts up to 10 times longer than suits made with ordinary spandex Resists breakdown from chlorine, sunscreen and sweat Higher neckline for modest coverage and extra sun protection Soft cup bra shapes and supports 80% nylon/20% spandex. Machine wash. Imported Fabric provides UPF 50 sun protection How to care for your suit The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends this fabric as an effective UV protectant only for covered areas. More coverage, more protection, maximum style points. Tankini or cute tank top? We’ll let you decide. Whether you wear it at the pool or pair it with shorts or crops for around the town, this top gives you the coverage you crave without sacrificing style. Plus, the fabric provides UPF 50 sun protection and it’s chorine-resistant, which means this top will last longer and retain its shape.